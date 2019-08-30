Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $81.05 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.05.

A number of research analysts have commented on HXL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hexcel from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hexcel from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Hexcel from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

HXL traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $83.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,016. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average is $74.64.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.03 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 12.90%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

In related news, insider Brett Raymond Schneider sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $360,471.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,503.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly A. Hendricks sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,337,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,737,000 after purchasing an additional 107,771 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,299,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,018,000 after acquiring an additional 62,577 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,031,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,334,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,928,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,958,000 after acquiring an additional 57,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,604,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,746,000 after acquiring an additional 31,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

