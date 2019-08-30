Hexx Price Hits $0.42 (HXX)

Hexx (CURRENCY:HXX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Hexx has a market cap of $780,906.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Hexx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hexx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00011979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Sistemkoin. In the last week, Hexx has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hexx

Hexx (CRYPTO:HXX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2015. Hexx’s total supply is 1,858,362 coins. Hexx’s official Twitter account is @hxxcoin. The official website for Hexx is hexxcoin.net. The Reddit community for Hexx is /r/HexxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hexx Coin Trading

Hexx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hexx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hexx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hexx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

