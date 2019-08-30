Highland Associates Inc. Takes Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Highland Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,000. Mondelez International comprises about 0.7% of Highland Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,367.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average of $51.72. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $55.85.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

