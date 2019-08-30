Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,028,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the previous session’s volume of 403,273 shares.The stock last traded at $26.78 and had previously closed at $26.16.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hillenbrand has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $446.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth about $4,272,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth about $21,150,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 9.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.