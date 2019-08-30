Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,619.67 ($21.16).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSX. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,629 ($21.29) to GBX 1,666 ($21.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,715 ($22.41) to GBX 1,675 ($21.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,571 ($20.53) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,581 ($20.66) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Hiscox alerts:

In other news, insider Bronek E. Masojada sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.58), for a total value of £590,625 ($771,756.17). Also, insider Richard Watson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,585 ($20.71), for a total transaction of £158,500 ($207,108.32).

HSX opened at GBX 1,558 ($20.36) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 1,411 ($18.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.45). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,653.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,637.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Hiscox’s payout ratio is 0.78%.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.