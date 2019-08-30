HNI (NYSE:HNI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HNI Corporation provide products and solutions for the home and workplace environments. HNI is a leading global provider and designer of office furniture and the leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products. HNI Corporation sell the broadest and deepest selection of quality office furniture solutions available to meet the needs of every customer through an extensive portfolio of well-known and trusted brands. HNI Corporation hearth products are the strongest, most respected brands in the industry and include a full array of gas, electric, wood and biomass burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings and accessories. “

Get HNI alerts:

HNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sidoti set a $45.00 target price on shares of HNI and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of HNI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.22. HNI has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.67.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.13 million. HNI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HNI will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. HNI’s payout ratio is 50.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in HNI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HNI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HNI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in HNI by 1,883.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in HNI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HNI (HNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.