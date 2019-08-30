Hochtief Ag (FRA:HOT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hochtief Ag (FRA:HOT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €139.22 ($161.89).

HOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC set a €157.00 ($182.56) target price on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Independent Research set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie set a €158.00 ($183.72) target price on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

HOT stock traded up €0.70 ($0.81) during trading on Friday, reaching €98.95 ($115.06). 95,906 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €100.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €118.40. Hochtief has a 1 year low of €128.00 ($148.84) and a 1 year high of €175.00 ($203.49).

Hochtief Company Profile

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

