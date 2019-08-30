Honest Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,644.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $282,241.00 and approximately $7,644.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest token can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00233962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.05 or 0.01346903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00019212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00092159 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00021149 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,859,524 tokens. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

