Honeycomb Investment Trust (LON:HONY) Trading Down 0.5%

Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (LON:HONY)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and last traded at GBX 1,100 ($14.37), approximately 620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,105 ($14.44).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,043.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 672.12.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:HONY)

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

