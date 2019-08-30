Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $4.77 on Major Exchanges

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $34.46 million and $3.47 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.77 or 0.00049752 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00467389 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00116135 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002897 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000560 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 7,220,963 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. The official message board for Horizen is forum.zensystem.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Binance, OKEx, COSS, DragonEX, Cryptopia, Upbit and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

