Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Sold by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC lessened its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,606 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 40,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 112,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 61,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 81,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

HST traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,053,543. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

