Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Update

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of HURC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,572. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $215.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.76. Hurco Companies has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $45.95.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.83%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HURC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Hurco Companies by 520.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hurco Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hurco Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Hurco Companies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Hurco Companies by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

