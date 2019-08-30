HYCON (HYC) Hits Market Cap of $11.52 Million

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last week, HYCON has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a total market cap of $11.52 million and $2.04 million worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00234774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.28 or 0.01347059 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00092370 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00021086 BTC.

HYCON’s total supply is 2,993,340,506 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,512,026 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HYCON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

