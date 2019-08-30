HyperQuant Market Cap Tops $78,341.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. HyperQuant has a market cap of $78,341.00 and approximately $197,384.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Kryptono, IDAX and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00233379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.55 or 0.01349678 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018852 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00092285 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00021219 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,083,368 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.