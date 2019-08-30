IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) Shares Down 0.5%

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.12 and last traded at $41.12, approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.32.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.41. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.19.

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.

About IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB)

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and nonowner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans.

