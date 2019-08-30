Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.46.

Several equities analysts have commented on IAG shares. CSFB downgraded Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Iamgold by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 38,501,844 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after buying an additional 9,680,098 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Iamgold by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 20,061,272 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,707,000 after buying an additional 6,449,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iamgold by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,487,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,206,000 after buying an additional 366,333 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Iamgold by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,820,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,016,000 after buying an additional 3,540,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Iamgold by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,025,648 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,508,000 after buying an additional 580,686 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IAG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. 148,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,986,322. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. Iamgold has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.50, a P/E/G ratio of 653.33 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

