ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $159.28

ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $159.28 and last traded at $159.37, with a volume of 9870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James cut shares of ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.42.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.13. ICU Medical had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, insider Kevin J. Mcgrody sold 7,344 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.68, for a total transaction of $1,701,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,744.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 25,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,746,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,661 shares of company stock valued at $8,354,148 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 539,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,867,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

