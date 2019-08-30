IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $67.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IHS Markit has a well-diversified global customer base and solid brand recognition. The company’s depth and breadth of information and analytics is a key competitive differentiator. Acquisitions act as a key growth catalyst by helping the company expand offerings and strengthen international footprint. The company's business model ensures solid recurring revenue generation capacity. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry's growth in the past year. On the flip side, higher costs remain a concern for IHS Markit as the company plans to make significant investments in automotive, energy and financial services. The company’s business experiences event driven seasonality, which causes considerable fluctuations in revenues and profits. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IHS Markit from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFO opened at $65.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $66.07.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $1,619,699.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,830,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,483 shares of company stock worth $19,436,699. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 21.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 48.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

