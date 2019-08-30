Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives $142.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.06. 13,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,981. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $117.75 and a one year high of $160.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In related news, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $2,242,188.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,878 shares of company stock valued at $11,313,386. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 512.8% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.