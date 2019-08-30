IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.50

Shares of IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 201827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IMPUY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of IMPALA PLATINUM/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMPALA PLATINUM/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get IMPALA PLATINUM/S alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.36, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.01.

About IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY)

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for IMPALA PLATINUM/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPALA PLATINUM/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.