Incent (INCNT) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Incent has a total market capitalization of $7.19 million and $18,791.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Incent has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Incent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001621 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Tidex and Liqui.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,571 tokens. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Liqui, Livecoin, Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

