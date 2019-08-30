Ingenta (LON:ING) Trading Down 0.2%

Ingenta PLC (LON:ING) traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66.40 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 66.40 ($0.87), 180 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.87).

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 million and a PE ratio of -13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 67.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.37.

Ingenta Company Profile (LON:ING)

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Ingenta Commercial Products, Ingenta Content Products, Publishers Communication Group (PCG), and Ingenta Advertising segments.

