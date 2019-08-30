Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) Short Interest Update

Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,481,300 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 14,071,700 shares. Approximately 18.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 882,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.1 days.

INVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

NASDAQ:INVA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.53. The company had a trading volume of 22,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,111. Innoviva has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 42.50, a current ratio of 42.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $64.11 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 146.60% and a return on equity of 307.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innoviva will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Innoviva by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

