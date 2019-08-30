Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives $61.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

INGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Inogen in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Inogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of INGN stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.28. 162,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,281. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.46. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $287.79.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.88 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inogen will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inogen news, Director Heath Lukatch bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.01 per share, with a total value of $86,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,737.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Inogen by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 35,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inogen by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,474,000 after buying an additional 16,183 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,483,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

