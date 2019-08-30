Insider Buying: Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Insider Acquires 160 Shares of Stock

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) insider Shah Abbas Hussain bought 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$217.18 ($154.02) per share, with a total value of A$34,748.00 ($24,643.97).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$216.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$195.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.47. Cochlear Limited has a 1 year low of A$155.22 ($110.09) and a 1 year high of A$226.71 ($160.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Cochlear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.82%.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7 and Kanso sound processors; Carina middle-ear implants and accessories; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha 5 sound processor, Baha 5 power, Baha 5 superpower, other sound processors, and wireless accessories.

