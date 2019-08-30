Insider Buying: CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Director Acquires $19,200.00 in Stock

CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Director Mark D. Roberson acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $19,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN CTEK opened at $3.33 on Friday. CynergisTek Inc has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTEK shares. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of CynergisTek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CynergisTek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CynergisTek by 208.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CynergisTek by 21.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CynergisTek in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of CynergisTek by 18.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CynergisTek by 69.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 44,441 shares during the last quarter.

About CynergisTek

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

