Insider Selling: Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Director Sells $90,013.95 in Stock

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 8,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $90,013.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,775 shares in the company, valued at $688,791.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $118.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.22 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 1,341.7% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,325,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,862,000 after buying an additional 4,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 41.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,616,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,844,000 after buying an additional 2,218,646 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 10.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,619,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,379,000 after buying an additional 844,161 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 128.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,773,000 after buying an additional 658,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,276,000 after buying an additional 632,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

