InsurePal Price Hits $0.0225 on Top Exchanges (IPL)

InsurePal (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 30th. InsurePal has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $251,096.00 worth of InsurePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsurePal token can now be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges including Coinbe, HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. During the last week, InsurePal has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00040299 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.20 or 0.04976993 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000246 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About InsurePal

InsurePal (CRYPTO:IPL) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. InsurePal’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for InsurePal is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InsurePal’s official website is vouchforme.co. InsurePal’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. InsurePal’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog.

Buying and Selling InsurePal

InsurePal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurePal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsurePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

