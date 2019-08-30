Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.9% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 376,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $127,758.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $400,062.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,524 shares of company stock worth $1,844,221 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.32. 9,547,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,354,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.