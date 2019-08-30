Intellectus Partners LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,177 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 0.9% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,899 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 46,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 211,099 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,738,000 after acquiring an additional 29,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,848 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,174,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Adobe from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Adobe from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.69.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $867,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 13,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.96, for a total value of $3,999,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,627 shares of company stock valued at $8,697,224. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.93. 990,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,080. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $296.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $140.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $204.95 and a 1 year high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

