Intellectus Partners LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 144.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 33.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at $21,588,536.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.54. The company had a trading volume of 430,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,017,200. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average is $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $189.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

