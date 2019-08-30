Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,513,000 after buying an additional 59,285 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% during the second quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.92.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.39. The firm has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $242.79.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.08. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.45%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

