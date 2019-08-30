Intellectus Partners LLC Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.8% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,074,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,767 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,526,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,146,000 after acquiring an additional 234,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,213,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,947,000 after acquiring an additional 167,292 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,129,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,822,000 after acquiring an additional 51,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,686,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,669,000 after acquiring an additional 37,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.45. The company had a trading volume of 211,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,605. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $79.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day moving average is $65.59. The company has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $78.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.24.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,624 shares of company stock worth $907,479. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.