Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.61. 357,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,581. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.40 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.73 and a 200-day moving average of $160.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 39.61%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $169.00 price target (up from $163.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.67.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

