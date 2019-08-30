Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,005.88

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5,005.88 and traded as high as $5,156.00. Intercontinental Hotels Group shares last traded at $5,125.00, with a volume of 673,161 shares traded.

IHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.72) price target (up from GBX 4,700 ($61.41)) on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,850 ($63.37) to GBX 5,300 ($69.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,928.57 ($64.40).

Get Intercontinental Hotels Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,359.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,005.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

About Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.