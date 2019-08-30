International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives $17.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IMXI shares. ValuEngine downgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, August 12th.

NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. 63,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $526.06 million, a PE ratio of -260.80 and a beta of -0.31. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Money Express by 2,942.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 958,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,049,000 after buying an additional 298,987 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth $3,373,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth $2,295,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 69,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

