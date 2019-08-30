Internet Gold Golden Lines (NASDAQ:IGLD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.27

Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd (NASDAQ:IGLD) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.27 and traded as high as $26.55. Internet Gold Golden Lines shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 110 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.72.

Internet Gold Golden Lines (NASDAQ:IGLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $622.00 million for the quarter. Internet Gold Golden Lines had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Internet Gold Golden Lines stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd (NASDAQ:IGLD) by 74.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,406 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.75% of Internet Gold Golden Lines worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Internet Gold Golden Lines Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGLD)

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. The company offers domestic fixed-line, cellular, and international communication services; Internet services; and multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and customer call center services.

