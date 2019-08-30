Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi bought 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $1,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,743.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,267,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,698,000 after buying an additional 58,561 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 131,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,759,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 600,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 246,644 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $944,000. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.