Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.65

Intrusion Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTZ) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and traded as low as $4.20. Intrusion shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 1,700 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $56.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48.

Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intrusion had a net margin of 32.46% and a negative return on equity of 196.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter.

Intrusion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

