Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,256 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of Intuit worth $39,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,219,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,671,557,000 after purchasing an additional 930,221 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 28.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,241,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,033 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,481,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,171,461,000 after purchasing an additional 55,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,975,000 after purchasing an additional 118,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,271,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $855,213,000 after purchasing an additional 52,834 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus set a $325.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.56. The stock had a trading volume of 503,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,385. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.61 and a 1 year high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.02 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.69%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $666,778.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,480.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 20,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $5,691,438.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,170 shares in the company, valued at $6,973,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,214 shares of company stock worth $76,148,836. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

