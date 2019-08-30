Inverness Counsel LLC NY Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.8% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $35,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.94.

JPM traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.48. The company had a trading volume of 175,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,104,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.11. The company has a market cap of $338.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

