Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.48

Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and traded as high as $26.69. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $26.68, with a volume of 2,531 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UUP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UUP)

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

