Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by Peak Capital Management LLC

Peak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 77.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,390 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up about 4.4% of Peak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Peak Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 193.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,242.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3,191.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 21,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,015. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $15.03.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

