Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Holdings Lowered by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 85.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,269 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises 0.6% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 373.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,704,000.

Shares of RYT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,243. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.33. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.09.

