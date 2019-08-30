Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 722.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC bought a new position in Investors Title in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Investors Title by 4,052.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Title during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Title by 150.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 42.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITIC traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.19. 3,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617. Investors Title has a 1 year low of $134.04 and a 1 year high of $198.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $42.73 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Investors Title from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

