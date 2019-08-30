Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.10

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.10 and traded as high as $0.69. Invivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 616 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10.

Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

