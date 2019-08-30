IOST Market Cap Reaches $89.20 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, IOST has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $89.20 million and $24.93 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, ABCC, Upbit and GOPAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00041173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $470.96 or 0.04902272 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000689 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, IDAX, Kucoin, DDEX, Cobinhood, CoinZest, Kyber Network, Bitrue, Hotbit, Binance, WazirX, ABCC, HitBTC, Bithumb, GOPAX, IDEX, BitMax, Coineal, BigONE, Koinex, CoinBene, OKEx, DigiFinex, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, BitMart, Bitkub, Ethfinex, Huobi, DragonEX, Zebpay and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

