Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 15,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $154.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,432. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $164.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.52.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.95%. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iqvia news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $1,100,990.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $15,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,945 shares of company stock valued at $30,860,991. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

