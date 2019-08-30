Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 126.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.28 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on IRWD. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Shares of IRWD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.24. The company had a trading volume of 41,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,573. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $19.64.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Halley E. Gilbert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,712 shares of company stock valued at $218,806. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $799,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $13,487,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,184,000 after acquiring an additional 94,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,674,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

