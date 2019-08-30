iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,244,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 102,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter.

FXI stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $39.04. 688,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,596,156. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $45.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

